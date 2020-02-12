Amanda Drury is a news anchor from the CNBB, best known for hosting programs related to business and finance. She is an interesting personality who has a very successful career. We looked at her story and made some fascinating discoveries about it that the average viewer is unlikely to be aware of. She has done many amazing things on her way to success and here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Amanda Drury

1. She comes from Melbourne

Amanda Drury was born in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. She grew up in this area and received her education in the country of her birth. She went to school at the Methodist Ladies’ College in Melbourne and graduated from school in 1990. After completing her high school education, she attended the University of Melbourne, where she studied Japanese and French and earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

2. Amanda has continued to develop her education

With a degree in fine arts and knowledge of French and Japanese, it seemed obvious that Drury had no intention of staying in Australia forever. She developed a strong competence and knowledge base and continued her education beyond the Bachelor level. She was interested in journalism and enrolled in the Australian film, television and radio school. This would help prepare them for a career in journalism.

3. Drury moved to Japan

With a good knowledge of Japanese, Drury left her native Australia to take up a position in international relations in Japan. It was a big step, but she had spent years preparing for it. Her first job in the broadcasting career was in broadcasting. During her time in Japan, she worked for Bloomberg in Tokyo from 1999 to 2000. This was a great experience and also looked great on her resume.

4. Your big break was in 2001

Amanda Drury had the biggest break in her career in January 2001. She was hired at CNBC’s Singapore network’s Asia Pacific headquarters. She worked at this location for eight years before moving the company to Sydney train station in 2009. It was not long before she was transferred to CNBC’s global headquarters in New Jersey. This was the starting signal for a fantastic career in professional journalism.

5. CNBC promoted it

In May 2010, CNBC made Amanda Drury the co-host of a program called “The Call”. Within a year she was introduced as a co-host of the US version of the program. She has also appeared in various other CNBC shows and segments.

6. She was recognized for her contributions

Amanda Drury impressed her audience while working at CNBC. Before moving to the United States, she was officially recognized for her talents while working in the Asian arena. She was nominated twice for the Best News Presenter by the Asian Television Awards in 2007 and 2008. She became a finalist both times. Although she was not the winner, recognition was only one step towards receiving the awards.

7. She was a guest on various television series

Amanda Drury has become so famous and famous that she has been invited to appear on various television series as herself. She appeared as Mandy Drury on the television series “Worldwide Exchange”. In 2014 she was also a guest on “Now with Alex Wagner” and in 2012 on “Jansing & Co.” She was deputy co-host on the television series “Squawk Box” in 3013. She also appeared as an anchor for “Street Signs” and “Power Lunch” in 1996.

8. She is married and has children

Amanda Drury seems to have it all. She has an amazing career and she is also a woman and mother. Although she likes to keep her family life as private as possible, she enjoys the best of both worlds. She and her husband are parents of two sons. Who says you can’t have it all?

9. Amanda represents Australia well

Amanda Drury has been said to have the ideal Australian tone. It’s pretty obvious where she grew up when you hear her report, but her tone is elegant and refined. She speaks clearly with a strong and amiable tone that amazingly represents the country of her birth. Drury has also hosted a variety of shows and awards ceremonies. Your voice is in high demand. She has worked at the Global Energy Awards at Cipriani Wall Street Australia. She also participates in the GE International and Annual Conference.

10. Amanda Drury is an emerging star that you should keep an eye on

When we think of some of the great journalists of our time, the name Barbara Walters appears. She is a woman who paved the way for women in the field of journalism. We also see this great potential in Amanda Drury. While still in her thirties and raising a family with two sons, she is still actively involved in her work at CNBC. She was transferred from New York to her home country Australia at the headquarters in Sydney, where she still works for the network. She has come a long way in her career in the fifteen years that she has dedicated herself to journalism. Amanda Drury is a young star who keeps rising. There is something very special about the way she reports and shows her view of the pieces assigned to her. We believe that the world will hear a lot more from her over the years because this intense talent is rare and she was certainly born a journalist.