The social media world may be blocked on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, but there is a newer platform that is particularly popular with younger viewers. TikTok is becoming a very popular social media app, and Amal Rsho is becoming one of the most popular users. Rsho is known at TikTok for her dance and comedy videos. So far she has over a million followers and her fan base is growing steadily. Although her posts are always fun, it is clear that Amal takes their content seriously. Amal not only posts regularly, but also likes to interact with her fans. As she continues to make a name for herself, people are excited to learn more about the young influencer. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Amal Rsho.

1. She comes from Turkey

One of the best things in the online world is that we can connect with people from different parts of the world. Amal was born in Turkey and grew up there. Her culture is very important to her and she identifies with the Kurdish ethnic group. She speaks Turkish and often includes this in her Instagram subtitles and other social media posts.

2. She is a model

Like many social media stars, Amal Rsho hopes that her platform will eventually help her take advantage of other opportunities. One of the things she seems to be interested in is modeling. Although she is not yet a professional model, she has the opportunity to do some fashion photo shoots.

3. She is a lion

Although Amal’s exact age is not known, we do know that she was born on August 1st, which makes her a Leo. If you’ve studied zodiac signs and researched Leos, you know they are leaders who were born naturally and are generally popular. Given these characteristics, it is not surprising that Amal has become a well-known social media user.

4. She was named one of the hottest girls on TikTok

As the TikTok platform continues to grow, more and more people are introduced to Amal Rsho. Her good looks are not hidden from many people who trip over her profile and she was named one of the “hottest girls on TikTok” by the TikTok Guide. Other names on the list include Kristen Hancher, one of the platform’s biggest names.

5. She loves to spread positivity

The internet can be toxic, but Amal Rsho doesn’t feed. She loves to get in touch with her fans and spread a positive mood. Their content mainly focuses on happy and happy material. When interacting with her fans, she often encourages them to be positive and share that feeling with others.

6. Your robot dance has become a hit

Amal Rsho is best known for her robot dance. Though she didn’t invent this classic dance move, she definitely made it popular with her audience, which is mainly made up of people who are too young to know the origins of dance.

7. She has a nickname for her fans

Celebrities and social media influencers love doing things to make their followers feel connected. One of the most common ways to do this is to create a name for the fan group. Amal Rsho called the babies of her fans Amal. She encourages her followers to use the hashtag #amalsbabies when posting content that relates to them. So far, almost 700 posts have been added to Instagram with the hashtag #amalsbabies.

8. She loves fashion

Amal Rsho is not only a social celebrity, she is also a fashionista. Rsho likes to keep up to date with the latest trends in the fashion world and has a great sense of personal style. Her Instagram is full of photos of the young influence that shows her fashion sense. She even has part of her Instagram stories dedicated to her favorite look.

9. She keeps her private life private

Unlike many other popular people on social media, Amal Rsho does not use their platforms to share many details about their personal lives. Instead, almost all details of their personal lives are private and not available on the Internet. But as she gets more popular, keeping some of these things under wraps can be more difficult.

10. It has received over 11 million likes.

It’s all about likes in the online world and Amal Rsho definitely has more than its fair share. On TikTok alone, she earned 11.6 million likes. She currently has more likes than followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. If she continues like this, there is a good chance that she will have well over 12 million likes by the end of the year.

