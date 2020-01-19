advertisement

When people talk about being born with a silver spoon in their mouths, they have to refer to rich children like Alex Kompothecras. The Florida-born 24-year-old is the main character of “Siesta Key”, a reality television that is filmed in his villa, the Siesta Key Mansion. Alex has become famous for the series that is currently in season three. His life was full of scandals. Let’s take a look at some when we learn more about him.

1. It was his father’s idea to have a reality show based on Alex and his friends

Alex’s father is a rich man who is a chiropractor by profession. One day when he was watching Alex and his friends, he found that they were living a lifestyle that would look good on the cameras. With this, Gary Kompothecras decided to film the pilot of the reality show and send it to various networks. After waiting almost a year for an answer, MTV contacted him and said the series was what they were looking for. therefore “Siesta Key” was born.

advertisement

2. He is a serial fraudster

Gary Kompothecras may have flaunted that the actors on the reality show were good, but he forgot to add that his son has a hard time saying no to any girl who wants to sleep with him. Alex’s longtime friend Chloe noticed that Alex is a womanizer and has slept with almost all of her friends. He was also familiar with almost all actors, including Kelsey, Juliette, Madisson and Amanda. As if he was proud of his infidelity when he boasted of cheating on Juliette, Alex said it was a joke and he always blurs his tracks.

3. He will soon become a father

Despite his inability to stick to a girl, Alex has found one who is ready to carry on the Kompothecras name. He is currently dating Alyssa Salerno, who is pregnant with a girl. Of course, if money doesn’t matter, you can expect things to go extremely well. For this reason, the unveiling of the sex was carried out by an airplane that released pink smoke in flight. The expectant father is overjoyed and brought his excitement to Instagram to announce the good news.

4. Two of his siblings are disabled

Alex admitted that he had to mature quickly because he was the oldest in his family. His brother Bronson and sister Sarah Alice are also autistic; therefore he had to be more responsible and help to take care of them. Alex also tries to influence the lives of people living with autism in his community and at a national level. He hopes to start a nonprofit to raise awareness of autism. The family also holds galas in their mansion to collect donations for those on the Autism Spectrum.

5. He loves boating and fishing

The reality star hasn’t hidden his passion for water activities, and you’ll find that he spends most of his time in the water. Alex’s love of boating started when he was a little boy. When he was five he was fishing and when Alex celebrated his ninth birthday he had a boat. He is lucky enough to live in South Florida, which he exhibits as the global fish capital due to the numerous habitats and diversity of fish. In addition, the weather is favorable, so he can go fishing anytime of the year, which he appreciates because he is happy on the water, especially with his little brother Gabriel, who shares his passion.

6. He has dyslexia

When Alex spoke to the Shreveport Times, he said he had dyslexia but learned to deal with it. During his training as a lawyer, Alex found that he had to take frequent breaks to ensure that his concentration was not compromised. His friend Patrick Hayes even wished him success on Facebook and said it was a challenge to achieve the goal of getting first place in his class because of dyslexia.

7. He is charitable

Alex may seem like a spoiled, rich child, but he has a big heart. As he graduated from law school, Alex took the time to go out with Trey, a nine-year-old boy suffering from leukemia. Trey had just finished his chemotherapy session and wanted to have a good time in the water. Alex agreed to take him fishing, although he was nervous that he had lost touch because he had been fishing for a long time. His generosity paid off; You’ve caught most fish since he went to law school.

8. He received death threats after a video controversy about shark pulling

When Alex’s friend Michael Wenzel sent him a video of Michael and two other men pulling a shark on the fins, Alex said he was disgusted. Unfortunately, he was connected to the scandal because he is Michael’s friend and even received death threats. Alex claimed that he had never been in Michael’s boat and not in the video, but that didn’t spare him, and “Siesta Key” colleagues from the hatred that People said they were following on social media.

9. His father’s house is often mistaken for a hotel

Alex’s father Gary is one of the richest men in Sarasota thanks to his legal and medical hotline. The man owns a house worth $ 12,613,900, which is one of the 20 most expensive houses in Sarasota. The house has seven bathrooms, ideal for the six children of Gary and Beth. It’s so big that people go there often and think it’s a hotel. It is therefore not surprising that Gary decided to build a hotel too.

10. He has known his girlfriend since childhood

If you think Alyssa is a gold digger who wants the luck of the Kompothecras, you may be wrong. As it turns out, Alex and Alyssa have known each other since childhood. She grew up in Sarasota and the two prove their friendship with photos that they keep posting on Instagram.

advertisement