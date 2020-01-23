10 of the most distinctive band aesthetics in rock and metal - Kerrang!

advertisement

Looking good doesn’t make your music good, but it certainly helps in the long run. Having an aesthetic – not just a sound, but also a look, a color palette, a stylistic theme for which one is fully committed – is difficult to realize, but those bands that do have a powerful weapon in their arsenal. These artistic profiles can sometimes be so strong that even bands that came before them get sucked in, resulting in many arguments about who wore it first or better. And while some bands have to weaken their looks or buy Instagram followers to stay relevant, these acts have made themselves immortal by creating a sense that others identify with.

There is nothing wrong with changing someone’s appearance from album to album – it is precisely that progression that has made bands such as Mastodon, Marilyn Manson and Paramore exciting and up-to-date for legions of fans. But for artists who can create a consistent, iconic and versatile aesthetic, this is an advantage throughout their career.

Here are ten bands whose aesthetics are not just a look, but a way of life …

Type O negative

From the beginning, Type O Negative made a number of strong aesthetic choices that they have confirmed over the years. Their exact shade of green immediately conjures up the band in the minds of those who see it, while their dedication to gloomy but simple photos and images has retained a seriousness where others have become cartoony or approachable. Their refusal to deviate from this look has given them a visual power that other bands – especially those in the gothic empire – can only dream of.

Water parks

With the Houston water parks, the theme has always been color. The poppy, brave party punk of the band has always come up with album art that is so clear that it stings the unprepared eye, where the audio and visual sides come together to give them a striking identity. Frontman Awsten Knight went even one step further by dying his hair an Ecto Cooler green, making him a living embodiment of the band’s approach. We are not responsible for any sunburn when looking at the art of Waterparks.

Celtic Frost

There is a perfect place between the ultra-grimness of metal and the innocence of teenagers, embodied in the aesthetics of Celtic Frost. Although their designs are usually grim, eldritch and infused with black, the Swiss proto-black metal gods also have a sardonic sense of humor, clearly visible in the outlined sigil of Morbid Tales, the blasphemous catapult of To Mega Therion and the gothic synths of Into The Pandemonium. That, mixed with their grumpy, syrupy riffs, makes their music sound like their albums, and makes them the ultimate band for those who will never grow to hate the world and every shivering mammal that lives there.

Municipal waste

Bright colors, melting corpses and huge beers – Municipal waste knows what it’s all about. The band went all-in on the party apocalypse of the late 1980s and infused their music, art and personality in all the madness and color of a painting by Ed Repka. Even the grim sketch on the cover of 2009 Massive Aggressive has that rough, margin-of-your-textbook atmosphere. This gives the band the feeling that some other thrash acts are not yet completely locked up, and that always makes them the ultimate soundtrack for the most sweaty type of rager.

Myrkur

Words like ‘pagan’ and ‘folk’ are often thrown around in reference to Myrkur. But the atmosphere that supports all music and visual art from the Danish artist is more specific; perhaps the most accurate description is that it feels like a fresh winter morning just before dawn. This explicit atmosphere makes her art particularly fascinating and gives the listener the feeling that they are attracted to the world of Myrkur instead of the other way around.

Eyehategod

Sometimes you just want to feel ugly. Eyehategod has locked up that emotion, the faded vintage medical photos and water damage that adorns their art and works perfectly with their dripping riffs and junkie cries. The whole ethos and aesthetics of the NOLA sludband excels in the honesty of decay and makes the listener feel like they are scratching an infected wound, although they know they are only making it worse. There is no room for beauty here.

Spirit

Over the years, Ghost has parodied innumerable pieces of medieval antiquity and European horror art for their album and poster designs. But that has become part of Ghost’s aesthetic – the grand, artistic, often overwhelming images of classical Europe, only with added peacock mitres and inverted crosses. That sense of overkill and expressionism is inherent in Ghost’s appearance and sound, making them a band that could never have come from London or LA, but only from a place with some kind of terrifying sacred or intense silent film in its national memory.

Cave In

There is no easy description for the unique aesthetic of Cave In. Industrial decline? The dark, mechanized side of sacred geometry? It is a mix of sharp corners, ruined modernism and a touch of cosmic in the little things that runs through both the album art and the profound sound of these progressive hardcore Boston legends. But this look and feel is deeply embedded in their identity and has contributed to changing the broader aesthetic of mathematics, rock, hardcore and everything in between.

Voivod

The aesthetics of Plenty of Voivod must be credited to drummer Michael “Away” Langevin, who has made all the notorious album covers of the band. His skulls with sharp chin and mantis-like claws have informed a lot about the outward attitude of the Canadian progressive thrash act. But it is the way in which these quirky yet arc designs go hand in hand with the zanier side of the band that offers a unique view of metal that only Voivod can convince convincingly. Simply put, few or no other bands could work out this aesthetic.

Angel Du $ t

Unlike many of the acts on this list, Angel Du $ t does not work with just one artistic concept when it comes to the images around their music. But it is their use of hard-lined and solidly colored pop art alongside their tangible, loft-gallery-like hardcore punk that feels consistent even in its variety. Even the more extensive colors of Pretty Buff from 2019 feel easy to use and install. The result is a look and feel for a band where the more things change, the more they feel united.

Posted on January 23, 2020, 5:00 PM

