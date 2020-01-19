10 of the best surprising rock albums ever - Kerrang!

advertisement

At the height of the surplus of record labels, a band was worth just as much as they spent on promoting their album. Rolling out meant inherent page greads, tours of radio stations, TV interviews and a good amount of sensual posing for cameras. But in the modern age of online promotion and social media, strong works of art can flow into cultural institutions through the favor of fans alone.

Nowadays, surprisingly delivering an album is just as much a part of pop culture as taking a taxi with your phone or using CBD oil for stress. But although many hip hop and pop artists have dropped records without a hint of promo, only a handful of rock acts have done this successfully. Here are 10 of those who have impressed us the most out of the blue …

Bad Wolves – False Flags Vol. 1 (2018)

Although the songs from this EP were all recorded in the full debut of Bad Wolves Disobey, the band dropped this debut EP out of the blue in March 2018. Not that Bad Wolves was completely without promotion – they had already released their cover or the Cranberries’ Zombie, that is the song with which they were first put in the spotlight. These days these guys would have to work hard to release something without people noticing it first.

Sleep – The Sciences (2018)

Not only have weed metal rulers Sleep surprised their first full album in almost 20 years, they also did it on 4/20. The huge fifth studio album The Sciences of the stoner doom trio was announced the day before Pothead Christmas and exploded like a mushroom cloud of reefer smoke in the metal scene of 2018. Pale-eyed guys in cargo pants all over the world rejoiced as one.

The Raconteurs – Consolers Of The Lonely (2008)

Unfortunately, The Raconteurs’ attempts to drop Consolers Of The Lonely without any promotion are too short. Although the album was announced just under a week after its release, iTunes accidentally placed it early, causing some fans to get copies for the official birthday. That said, given the controversial nature of the band, it was even an impressive move to boost this record.

Krallice – Wolf (2019)

Black metal is the perfect place to surprise a record, since an insular world is powered by its own diehard fan base. Brooklyn’s progressive extreme act Brooklyn, Krallice, proved this with their Wolf EP, which they released out of thin air in 2019. Acrobatic and hectic, the album showed how little promotion matters when musical talent is on such a feverish field.

Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth (2018)

With Leather Teeth, synthwave act Carpenter Brut pushes their distinctive style into the ears of so many rock and metal fans. Even more impressive is that the band dropped the album out of nowhere at midnight in March 2018. Beating with horror creepy from the 80s, the record started to take on a life of its own without external promotion and this act has since made many listeners’ go-to artist in the synthwave world.

My Bloody Valentine – using (2013)

Shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine did something brilliant with the help of their third full-length and their first album since 1991: their own website crashed. The record was announced on February 2, 2013 and was made available that evening at midnight on their relaunched site. The site crashed briefly due to the sudden attack in traffic when the record was released. Bringing down your own homepage – certainly proof that you still have it.

Foo Fighters – 00020225 (2019)

At the end of last year Foo Fighters saw their cellars aired by surprising a series of numbered EPs. Undoubtedly the best of them is 00020225, with a cover of the Psychedelic Furs ’Sister Europe, as well as the oh-so-Foo’ed single The One. That said, it’s hard to put one of these EPs above the other, so you might just want to listen to them all, one after the other.

Liturgy – H.A.Q.Q. (2019)

Perhaps it is good that black metal from Brooklyn did not start the liturgy in order not to promote the H.A.Q.Q of 2019. before the release. The album is so bizarre, off-kilter and experimental that music journalists and publicists would no doubt have tried to place it in one or the other niche. Instead, the band was allowed to be as strange as they wanted and only attracted listeners who were really interested in their eclectic madness.

The Acacia Strain – It Comes In Waves (2019)

Massachusetts metalcore crew The Acacia Strain did not let go of 2019 without a fight. The day after Christmas, the band dropped It Comes In Waves, a gloomy epic album that brought their melancholic heaviness to even darker corners. The creepiest part of the release was undoubtedly the number list, where each number only mentioned one word, which is ultimately the sentence: “Our only sin gave them names.” Jesus Christ.

Bring Me The Horizon – Music To Listen To … (2019)

Bring Me The Horizon maintained their tradition of using insanely long album titles, and ended 2019 with the release of Music to listen to ~ dance to blow ~ to pray ~ to sleep ~ to talk ~ talk to ~ talk to ~ to travel ~ to breathe ~ to help ~ hurt ~ scroll to ~ roll to ~ love ~ hate to ~ also learn ~ plot to play ~ to feel ~ to breed to ~ sweat to ~ dreams to hide to ~ live to live ~ die to live ~ GO TO. The album included collaboration with YONAKA and Halsey, and continues the band in electronic and hip hop influenced music.

Posted on January 19, 2020, 2:30 PM

