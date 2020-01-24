10 moments that have turned my chemical romance into superstars - Kerrang!

advertisement

My Chemical Romance were undoubtedly the rock superstars of the 21st century. And while the world continues to melt in response to the announcement of their approaching return, it seems that they still are. No other band has had such a musical or cultural impact in recent years. In the 12 years that they were initially active, they went from shredding bars to packing up arenas, but even when they crossed the mainstream, they still felt like a cult band. One that belonged to their fans just as much as their fans belonged to them.

Here are 10 important moments in the story in which My Chemical Romance became true superstars …

Make something beautiful in response to tragic circumstances

It is ironic that a band that has brought so much joy to so many is born of tragedy. Gerard Way started My Chemical Romance as a direct response to seeing the September 11 attacks in New York. “That felt like the end of the world. It felt like the apocalypse, “he told Newsweek,” I was surrounded by hundreds of people on a dock on the Hudson River, and we watched the buildings that went down, and there was a wave of human fear I had never seen before have felt. My Chemical Romance was born with the song Skylines And Turnstiles as Gerard’s attempt to process the experience.

Make a second video because I’m not doing well (I promise)

I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love was an extremely spiky debut, but during the follow-up album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, the band really exploded. I’m not okay (I promise) was the main single and the iconic video helped them get to know a wider audience. The original video was actually a simple concert montage with photos of Gerard and Mikey Way while children were thrown in, but the successor had everything: comedy, drama, fear and body controls. “I don’t want to make it”, Gerard claims in the beginning, but from this point on superstars were almost inevitable.

Find and re-invent the concept album

The Black Parade was when the band first fully realized their vision, but every album they made was a kind of concept album. The first two may not have been a full-fledged rock opera variety, but contain the Bonnie and Clyde-like Demolition Lovers that were shot and separated. The Black Parade and Danger Days … were more open, but the band always had a flair for an overall concept that made everything bigger and more epic.

Embracing the freedom of altar egos

Connected with those epic concepts, the way the band played with their own identity, first their alter-egos, had become The Black Parade and later The Fabulous Killjoys. Gerard recently said about the Carrying The Fire podcast and said the whole concept was strongly influenced by David Bowie and his own use of alter egos – especially Ziggy Stardust. “Early Black Parade stuff was actually:” What if death had a rock band? ” And it has clearly changed and we all died in a certain way, the whole band, “he said, adding that he saw the characters he was playing” As an aspect of myself turned 12 “.

Writing a 21st-century Bohemian Rhapsody

The Black Parade was a beautiful, towering work, full of great songs. There is the haunting simplicity of Cancer and the crazy carnival urge of Mama, but the centerpiece is undoubtedly the hugely ambitious Welcome To The Black Parade. It was actually years in the making, with elements that appeared on an earlier song called The Five Of Us Are Dying before it was fully worked out for The Black Parade. It’s epic, versatile and the video wasn’t bad either. That first piano note can still fill a rock club dance floor and the song itself is the sound of a band, an era and a generation.

Facing the download haters

It makes no sense to pretend that everyone loved My Chemical Romance in the 1970s. They had their opponents and often occupy the top positions in both the best and the worst band category in the K! Opinion polls. Their announcement as 2007 Download headliners turned out to be controversial and they hit a hail of bottles and other rockets. This was at the height of their Black Parade splendor, but they played a stripped down, combative set with less theater and more aggression, especially from the Frank Iero livewire. The result was a scouring victory over points and proof that they could face a difficult situation.

Ascending to Reading & Leeds Headliner Status

MCR also had a complicated relationship with the Reading & Leeds festivals. In 2005 they played both festivals on the same day so that they could attend the MTV Awards. This meant that they opened in Leeds, even though they were rising stars at the time. In 2006 they again had a hostile reaction to Reading. “The aggression started with a small group in the crowd, but unfortunately I told people to throw things at us,” Gerard recalled. “That was a very big mistake. My worst moment was when I crawled across the stage to the microphone at the end of a song. When I got there, I slipped on a peach and broke my ass. They would head the party triumphantly in 2011, whose reading leg included a guest appearance by queen legend Brian May for a cover of We Will Rock You followed by Welcome To The Black Parade.

Adopt and win the Tabloid Press

“Why no child is safe from the sinister cult of emo,” The Daily Mail read in 2008. The story focused on the very real and tragic death of teen Hannah Bond, but many fans (and commentators) considered newspaper headlines dangerous misleading and exploiting. The band responded with a measured statement, pointing out that they had always been “vocal anti-violence and anti-suicide” with lyrics “about finding the power to live through pain and difficult times”. They were more regular on stage. “We’re going to tell the Daily Mail that we are not a damn cult, we are an army and that nothing is worth hurting yourself,” Gerard said during a show. “Nothing is worth taking over your life. You understand? I want to hear you say: “FUCK THE DAILY MAIL!”

Appears on Yo Gabba Gabba

Okay, strictly speaking, this may not be a crucial step towards superstars, but we keep it here because it is both cheeky and brilliant and sometimes overlooked. MCR made a very special guest appearance in the anarchist children’s show, with the appropriate title Every Snowflake Is Different. “Green fur, blue skin and the very crazy way you grin / Large fangs, small chin, there are so many special things about you,” Gerard sang, while the band ran into brightly colored parkas and ski masks. That way they no longer make TV.

Continue to flex those creative muscles

Even if the various members had done nothing but retire and play bingo after the band split up, their places in musical history would still be assured. The fact that they continued to make great music and art helped to keep the idea of ​​MCR in public consciousness. Musically we will emphasize Frank Iero, because whatever iteration is (the divorce? The patience? Death spells? The future acts of violence?) The man is amazing. However, there have also been other choices from elsewhere, and Gerard’s comic TV series The Umbrella Academy has a certain MCR value. It is now unclear whether the reunification of the band will eventually lead to new music, but the collective creativity that still seeps from this group of people promises a good result.

