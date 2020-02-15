If Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin were canonized together in 2015. The Catholic world was happy about this couple who had found sanctity through their marriage. But while the Martins were the first couple to be officially canonized together (with no other companions), there are any number of other couples where both partners are saints, and even more that have reasons for the spouses canonization are.

Sts. Timothy and Maura (d. 286) were a young Egyptian couple who suffered martyrdom during the reign of Diocletian. Timothy was a lecturer and therefore known to officials who persecuted Christians. When he and Maura were only married for 20 days, he was arrested and Maura was asked to ask him to apostate. Instead, Maura encouraged him to stay strong, and the two were crucified against one another and spent a third of their marriage dying together.

Sts. Gregor and Nonna von Nazianz (276-374, 305-374) were the parents of the church father St. Gregor Nazianzen and his siblings Sts. Caesarius and Gorgonia. Although Nonna was raised Christian, her husband was a pagan. Nonna prayed for years and finally Gregory the Elder received a vision that led to his conversion and worship as a saint together with his entire family.

Sts. Basil and Emilia (4th century) were also parents of children whose fame overshadowed theirs: Sts. Basil the Great, Gregory of Nyssa, Macrina the Elder, Peter of Sebaste, Theosebia and Naucratius. These holy men and women (three of whom were bishops) owed their faith to the training they received from their holy parents.

Sts. Henry and Cunegunda (973-1074, 975-1040) were emperors and empresses of the Holy Roman Empire, who allegedly had a Josephite marriage. They were hardworking and successful rulers and were married 25 years before Henry’s death. At this point, Cunegunda became a Benedictine nun.

St. Francis Choe Kyong-Hwan (1805-1839) and Bl. Maria Yi Seong-Rye (1801-1839) was a Korean couple at a time of intense persecution. Francis led the family out of town to found a Christian community in the wild. When they were finally arrested, Maria was afraid for the health of her baby and was dropped off to save the baby’s life. After the two were released, Maria complained about her choice; She gave the baby up to family members, kissed all of her children goodbye, and introduced herself to the authorities to be martyred like her husband. Her son, Venerable Thomas Choe Yang-eop, was the second Korean to be ordained a priest.

Sts. Peter Choe Chang-hub and Magdalena Son So-Byok (1786-1840, 1801-1840) were the parents of a young daughter when they lost their second child as a child. And your third. And you fourth. Nine children in a row. All died as infants. Finally another little girl who survived, a balm for the souls of the grieving parents, though they must have hurt for the little ones who had buried them. The family was arrested in 1839, when their oldest daughter (St. Barbara Choe Yong-i) was a young mother and their youngest daughter was only two years old. The three adults were tortured and tortured.

Blessed Victoire Rasoamanarivo (1848-1894) was a Malagasy nobleman who converted to Catholicism and was the heart of the Catholic Church in Madagascar in the years when foreign missionaries were driven out of the country. She was married to a drunk woman named Ratsimatahodriaka. Although her friends and family urged her to leave, Victoire declined. She felt called to stay and to love her husband despite his many shortcomings. In the end, Ratsimatahodriaka had an accident and asked for baptism when he realized that he was close to death. Victoire baptized him on his deathbed. Although Ratsimatahodriaka will certainly not be canonized, he is in heaven because of the grace of his marriage (and the love of his wife) that has given him a heart for baptism.

Blessed Luigi and Maria Quattrocchi (1880-1951, 1884-1965) were an ordinary Italian couple with four children. Luigi was a non-practicing Catholic before marrying Maria, but over the years her marriage made him a saint. Maria was a holy woman who got so sick during her pregnancy that she was almost desperate with every positive pregnancy test. The two did nothing particularly remarkable, but their ordinary marriage turned them into exceptional Christians, as all marriages should.

Servants of God Cyprien and Daphrose Rugamba (1935-1994, 1944-1994) married after Cyprien, a former seminarian, completely lost his faith. Although Daphrose was a faithful Catholic, Cyprien was a Philanderer who had multiple affairs and an illegitimate child during his marriage. Daphrose prayed for her husband’s conversion for almost 20 years. Finally, when he was dying, Cyprien had a sudden conversion and looked up to see his wife next to her. Cyprien was healed and asked Daphrose for forgiveness, which she was happy to give. The next 12 years of their marriage were beautiful and joyful until the couple (with six of their children) were killed in the first days of the Rwandan genocide.