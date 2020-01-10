advertisement

Last night there was no shortage of dreamy dresses, sultry thigh-high slits, fresh suits and dazzling accessories SAG Awards 2020.

The 26th edition of the annual review Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the excellent film and television performances of the previous calendar year. And the biggest names in Hollywood came out with a high octane content.

From Scarlett JohanssonThe structured cleavage moment up to Lupita Nyong’o‘S classical ensemble, see who won fashion on the red carpet before the winners of the night were announced.

Scarlett Johansson

Armani Private wear

Cynthia Erivo

Wear Schiaparelli

Sterling K. Brown

Wearing 18th amendment

Logan Browning

Wear Jason Wu

Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Lopez

Wear Hobeika

Lupita Nyong’o

Wear Louis Vuitton

Renée Zellweger

Wearing Maison Margiela

Danai Gurira

Bear mugler

Jennifer Aniston

Wear Christian Dior

Who made your best dressed list?

