Last night there was no shortage of dreamy dresses, sultry thigh-high slits, fresh suits and dazzling accessories SAG Awards 2020.
The 26th edition of the annual review Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the excellent film and television performances of the previous calendar year. And the biggest names in Hollywood came out with a high octane content.
From Scarlett JohanssonThe structured cleavage moment up to Lupita Nyong’o‘S classical ensemble, see who won fashion on the red carpet before the winners of the night were announced.
Scarlett Johansson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Scarlett Johansson attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
Armani Private wear
Cynthia Erivo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
Wear Schiaparelli
Sterling K. Brown
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)
Wearing 18th amendment
Logan Browning
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Logan Browning attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
Wear Jason Wu
Reese Witherspoon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Reese Witherspoon attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)
Wear Hobeika
Lupita Nyong’o
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
Wear Louis Vuitton
Renée Zellweger
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Renée Zellweger attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
Wearing Maison Margiela
Danai Gurira
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Danai Gurira attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Sanctuary Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)
Bear mugler
Jennifer Aniston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)
Wear Christian Dior
Who made your best dressed list?
