BellaNaija
advertisement

Last night there was no shortage of dreamy dresses, sultry thigh-high slits, fresh suits and dazzling accessories SAG Awards 2020.

The 26th edition of the annual review Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the excellent film and television performances of the previous calendar year. And the biggest names in Hollywood came out with a high octane content.

From Scarlett JohanssonThe structured cleavage moment up to Lupita Nyong’o‘S classical ensemble, see who won fashion on the red carpet before the winners of the night were announced.

advertisement

Go to www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest African fashion and life

Scarlett Johansson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Scarlett Johansson attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Armani Private wear

Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Wear Schiaparelli

Sterling K. Brown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Wearing 18th amendment

Logan Browning

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Logan Browning attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Wear Jason Wu

Reese Witherspoon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Reese Witherspoon attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Wear Hobeika

Lupita Nyong’o

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong’o attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Wear Louis Vuitton

Renée Zellweger

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Renée Zellweger attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actors Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Wearing Maison Margiela

Danai Gurira

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Danai Gurira attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Sanctuary Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

Bear mugler

Jennifer Aniston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston attends the 26th Annual Guild Screen Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Wear Christian Dior

Who made your best dressed list?

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR