10 insider tips to find the car you want

Whether you buy a new car regularly or haven’t bought a new one since the minivan was invented, the process runs more smoothly if you know what to expect. Let’s start with some good news: the savvy car buyer like you has a lot of information at your disposal. And here’s even better news: Most dealers prefer to work with informed car buyers. Having the information in advance makes business faster and more transparent.

So here are 10 tips for buying a car that will help you find the car – and the one that best suits you.

1. Assess what you like and dislike about your current vehicle.

This is a great starting point for what you will see next. Are you looking for the same vehicle type or have your needs changed? Is fuel consumption a priority? The latest state of technology?

2. Learn the value of your current vehicle

The value of your current vehicle plays an important role when buying a car, as it directly affects how much cash you need for a car purchase transaction. If you own your car “free and free”, that is, you bought it in cash or you paid back the car loan, it is undoubtedly of value. If you have not yet paid your car loan in full, you must deduct this amount from the current value. You could owe more for the car than it is currently worth. You must include this amount in the cost of purchasing your next vehicle.

How do you get the value of your car? Review both the Kelley Blue Book exchange value and the Kelley Blue Book value for private parties. These are excellent benchmarks when preparing for a deal.

3. Count expert reports

Determine the vehicle you want to buy by doing your research on KBB.com. Access expert reviews of vehicles, customer reviews of vehicles, videos of vehicle reviews, comparison tests and buyers’ guides. Choosing the wrong car is a bigger mistake than paying too much for the right car.

4. Determine a monthly payment that works for you

Based on your monthly income, determine what amount you can afford to pay for your next car and how much you can pay each month. Understanding the trade-in value of your current vehicle can be really helpful here.

5. Examine the financing and qualify for a loan

Many car buyers prefer financing from a bank or credit union before arriving at the dealership. Then when the dealer can reach or exceed your course … great! This can save you thousands over the life of your loan and give you additional leverage when negotiating a deal.

6. Know the fair price range in advance

Before entering the showroom, it is helpful to know the price that consumers are paying for the vehicle you want to buy. Fortunately, we did the research and analysis for you in the form of the Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price. After selecting the year / model of the vehicle you want to buy (or after selecting two or three year / model / trim combinations for comparison), use our on-site tools to determine the appropriate fair purchase prices, both as a single number as well as represented as an area. With this information, you can quickly make a mutually beneficial agreement with the dealer you want to do business with.

7. Ready to transition from buyer to buyer

Equipped with information about the value of your current car, the equity you have in that car, your monthly budget, your cash and / or equity for a down payment and the fact that you are pre-qualified for a car loan, you are ready to go to approach a dealer or dealer to buy your car. You come from a position of strength because you have all the information you need to know what a good deal looks like.

8. Act in person or online

There are two ways to contact a dealer. One is to go to the dealer showroom, tell the seller what you want, and then indicate the price you want for your trade-in and the price you expect for the new vehicle. Often they will appreciate your seriousness, your knowledge of the market and the process and you will be able to close a deal quickly.

Another way to contact a dealer is to contact the dealer through KBB.com. You can even contact three to five dealers if they like you. By email you can formulate the parameters of the expected business and ask them to bid for your company. Much of the negotiation can take place by phone or email.

9. Closing the deal

As an informed buyer, you should be able to quickly reach an agreement with the dealer about the cash price for the new vehicle and the cash value of your trade-in. This is the opportunity to ask about possible funding options. Merchant financing may offer a better interest rate than the financing you previously qualified for. In this case, you are completely free to accept this financing agreement.

10. Make sure the deal is the deal

When you conclude the contract with the finance and insurance manager, make sure that the contract you signed is the one you and the seller agreed upon. Don’t accept additional fees for things like “advertising money”, “ADM” or other things you don’t understand, but you should also be aware that there are legitimate add-ons for sales tax (government and local) and license fees. If at any time you feel uncomfortable or insecure, take a break or go. Remember, the best day to get a lot is when you feel good, have examined all potential issues, are relaxed, and alert.

