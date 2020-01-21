10 influential singing cowboys and cowgirls from the silver screen

advertisement

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe surprised movie viewers of all ages, the cowboys of the silver screen’s musical selections and moral compasses played a role in popular culture similar to that of today’s superheroes. See for example the singing cowboy movies from the thirties and forties.

Nowadays, Western films and television series rely on moral relativity and violence to paint a brutally honest image of the Old West. But in the heyday of Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and others, good boys wore white hats, constantly broke into songs and piled up not exactly justified murders.

Although some of their adventures seem hokey compared to modern entertainment, the singing cowboys and cowgirls who dominated the matinees of B movies need to be remembered for more than their impact on the screen. The following 10 stars played a role in the transition from country singers from regional radio celebrities to well-known pop culture icons.

Like most other Top 10 lists, this collection barely scratches the surface of the legacies of the aforementioned talents. For more information on these and other singing cowboys and cowgirls, watch Riders in the Sky member Douglas B. Green’s exhausting and entertaining book Singing in the Saddle.

10

Carolia Cotton The 10th place goes to the Yodeling Blonde Bombshell, if only to encourage fans of country music to find one of the best vocalists involved in B-film Westerns. Between 1944 and 1952, Carolina Cotton proved her singing talents and acting chops in The Rough, Tough West (1952) by Smiley Burnette and other films.

9

Ken Curtis The career of Ken Curtis included so much more than his iconic role as Festus Haggen in the long-running TV series Gunsmoke. As the son-in-law of legendary director John Ford and a member of the influential singing cowboy group Sons of the Pioneers, Curtis had the connections and talents to appear in everything from the John Wayne classic The Searchers to the Bob Wills and Hoosier Hotshots promotion tool Rhythm Round -Up.

8

Jimmy Wakely Apart from his great country side with pop singer Margaret Whiting, Jimmy Wakely played supporting roles for others on this list and played in his own musical westerns, including Song of the Range (1944). The supporting parts of Wakely include coveted roles alongside Hopalong Cassidy, Gene Autry and the team of Tex Ritter and Johnny Mack Brown.

7

Smiley Burnette For Western film fans, Smiley Burnette was the comical sidekick of Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and others, and a future star of TV’s Petticoat Junction. In the larger picture, Burnette must be remembered as the multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter behind the future Willie Nelson cut ‘Ridin’ Down the Canyon (to Watch the Sun Go Down) ‘and other great songs.

6

Ken Maynard Actor, screenwriter, producer and stunt rider Ken Maynard helped introduce the singing cowboy trophy not long after silent films were replaced by ‘talkies’. Young co-stars in Maynard films who wanted to do bigger things were Eddie Dean and Gene Autry. Before the horses of Autry and Roy Rogers became celebrities, Maynard showed his equestrian skills on his trusted friend Tarzan.

5

Dorothy Page Dorothy Page avoided the lady in emergency roles and became a silver screen hero on her own. A trio of Singing Cowgirl films from 1938 portrays her as resourceful, tough and morally upright as her male cowboy counterparts. Page’s career was relatively short, but her small work is holding up well compared to the enormous catalogs of the following household names.

4

Tex Ritter In addition to demonstrably putting together the best recording career of everyone on this list, Tex Ritter was one of the big screen superheroes of his time. The recurring co-star of the former football star Johnny Mack Brown of the University of Alabama helped define singing cowboy B films through his roles in Song of the Gringo (1936) and other films.

3

Dale Evans Dale Evans earned equal billing to husband Roy Rogers during a film career that ranged from John Wayne’s In Old Oklahoma (1943) to countless opportunities to share the screen in harmony and marriage with her partner. Evans became a great ambassador for gospel music as a recording artist and television host.

2

Roy Rogers Roy Rogers’ transition from Country Music Hall of Fame vocal group Sons of the Pioneers to the big screen made him and his horse Trigger the second most famous western film duo of that time behind Gene Autry and Champion. Rogers’ film career reached a new level with 1938’s Shine On, Harvest Moon – a film with the country duo Lulu Belle and Scotty.

1

Gene Autry Gene Autry has formed elements of American popular culture that go beyond country music and cowboy movies. Autry influenced Christmas standards as a writer for “Here Comes Santa Claus” and played a role in professional sports history as the former owner of Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball. For the sake of this list about Autry and his horse champion, consider the stars of films ranging from the sci-fi series The Phantom Empire (1935) to Last of the Pony Riders (1953).

