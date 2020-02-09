Take a look at positions in different departments of the UAE.



Dubaicareers.ae has posted government job openings on its website. Many job offers offer a monthly salary of up to Dh 40,000.

With a range of government job vacancies, expats who only have an eye on the private sector should broaden their search and examine the wide range of job opportunities. Let’s take a look at some of the vacancies available in the country.

Network Performance Engineer

Professional field: Communication Engineering Technician

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Level of education: diploma

Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

infrastructure engineer

Occupational Area: Infrastructure

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Level of education: diploma

Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

Data Analyst Engineer

Occupational group: Other professions

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Level of education: Bachelor

Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

applications engineer

Professional field: application development

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Level of education: Bachelor

Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

Chief financial Officer

Occupational Area: Finance

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Level of education: Bachelor

Nationality required: UAE only

Monthly salary: 30,001-40,000

Business Development Executive

Occupational Area: Sales and Customer Service

Employer: Professional Communication Corporation

Level of education: Bachelor

Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

Main contract manager

Occupational Area: Finance

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Nonprofit Activities

Level of education: Bachelor

Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

preacher

Occupational group: Other professions

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Community Service

Level of education: Bachelor

Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

Project Manager-Information Technology

Professional field: project management

Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Community Service

Level of education: Bachelor

Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

