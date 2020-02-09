Take a look at positions in different departments of the UAE.

Dubaicareers.ae has posted government job openings on its website. Many job offers offer a monthly salary of up to Dh 40,000.

With a range of government job vacancies, expats who only have an eye on the private sector should broaden their search and examine the wide range of job opportunities. Let’s take a look at some of the vacancies available in the country.

Network Performance Engineer

Professional field: Communication Engineering Technician
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Level of education: diploma
Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

infrastructure engineer
Occupational Area: Infrastructure
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Level of education: diploma
Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

Data Analyst Engineer

Occupational group: Other professions
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Level of education: Bachelor
Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

applications engineer

Professional field: application development
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Level of education: Bachelor
Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

Chief financial Officer

Occupational Area: Finance
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Level of education: Bachelor
Nationality required: UAE only
Monthly salary: 30,001-40,000

Business Development Executive

Occupational Area: Sales and Customer Service
Employer: Professional Communication Corporation
Level of education: Bachelor
Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

Main contract manager

Occupational Area: Finance
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Nonprofit Activities
Level of education: Bachelor
Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

preacher

Occupational group: Other professions
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Community Service
Level of education: Bachelor
Monthly salary: 10.001-20.000

Project Manager-Information Technology

Professional field: project management
Employer: Department of Islamic Affairs and Community Service
Level of education: Bachelor
Monthly salary: 20,001-30,000

Find out about current vacancies in the UAE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here