10 free places to learn about the Catholic faith

Learning about the Catholic faith can often be a struggle, especially if you have not had a Catholic education as a child, or you may have been away from the church for many years.

Whatever your situation, the internet has a wide range of sources that can answer your most common questions about Catholicism.

The good news is that many of these sources are available for free!!

Here’s one small selection from some of the best places to check online for information about the Catholic faith.

1

Catechism of the Catholic Church

Sometimes a person has to go to the ‘source’ to solve certain questions. The catechism of the Catholic Church is available online and can be searched or navigated to find exactly what the Church teaches. If the Catechism is too difficult to fathom, try the Compendium, what a shorter version of the catechism and presented in a question / answer format.

2

Aleteia

The site you are visiting now has become a leading source of information in the world for seekers looking for answers about Catholicism. Click on the Search and enter your question! We have thousands of inspiring articles I am waiting for you!

3

Catholics come home

In addition to their series of inspiring TV commercials, Catholics Come Home has a large database of the most common questions people have about the Catholic faith.

4

Ascension presents

If you’re looking for engaging videos that combine high-quality content with entertaining presenters, watch Ascension Presents! Fr. Mike Schmitz has a large archive of fun, informative videos that go through the many riches of Catholicism and are worth every second!

5

Deep in history

Another good source is the video series from the Coming Home Network entitled ‘Deep in History’. According to the website, “The Deep in History Conference” was an event organized by The Coming Home Network between 2003 and 2011 and aimed at bringing together expert speakers on different themes and eras of Christian history. “

6

Catholic answers

A source that has existed on the internet for years, Catholic Answers is a great place to start. According to his website: “Search the world’s largest database with answers about the beliefs and practices of the Catholic faith. Learn more about Catholicism through articles, books, videos and more. “

7

St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology

Led by the famous biblical expert Dr. Scott Hahn has the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology a rich source of online videos. According to her website: “Our free online surveys have been shared and cherished for years. Create an account or log in to get free access to all these studies. “

8

Institute for Catholic Culture

An extensive video library is also available at the Institute for Catholic Culture. The website explains: “The Institute for Catholic Culture is a catechistic organization for adults, loyal to the teaching authority of the Catholic Church and committed to the call of the church for a new evangelization. The institute wants to fulfill its mission by offering educational programs that are structured on the basis of classical liberal arts and by offering opportunities in which the authentic Catholic culture is experienced and lived. “

9

Cave network

The Grotto Network is another great online resource, including a YouTube series focused on ‘Catholic 101’. The website explains: “We have found hope in the church and we are passionate about sharing its beauty with the world. We are inspired by lives that have lived courageously and we are here to share them with you. As a light to the world, your presence makes the light stronger. “

10

Aquinas 101

If you are philosophical, a great jumpstart is the online course ‘Aquinas 101’ from the Thomistic Institute. According to his website, “Aquinas 101 is a series of free video courses from the Thomistic Institute that help you answer the most pressing philosophical and theological questions with the wisdom of St. Thomas Aquinas. “

