10 country albums you don't think will turn 25 in 2020

The country of the nineties is often considered one of the best epochs of country music, and when you look at this list of albums that turned 25 in 2020, it’s easy to see why.

In 1995, albums were released by artists who later became the most influential acts in the country’s history. Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among them because their projects in the mid-1990s included songs that became career-defining hits, including Twain’s “Any Man of Mine” in “The Woman in Me” and “I Like it, I “Love It” in McGraw’s third part of the studio, “All I Want”.

The Highwaymen, consisting of the already established icons Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson, also unveiled their third studio project, The Road Goes on Forever, this year. In the meantime, Hill was on the rise with their second album It Matters to Me, which produced five top 10 singles, with the title song reaching No. 1.

Notable projects by Ty Herndon, David Lee Murphy and Ty England complete this list of 1995 albums that will be 25 years old this year. Scroll through the gallery below to see which country albums are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

10 country albums you won’t believe will turn 25 in 2020:

