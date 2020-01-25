$ 1 million corvettes trapped in the Houston Corvette Service after the explosion

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Among those who collect the shards after Friday’s fatal explosion is the Houston Corvette Service owner.

Gordon Andrus’ store is right across the street from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, the site of the fatal explosion. Two employees at Watson were killed.

As a result of the explosion, two of the buildings that Andrus owns were flattened and the corvettes enclosed. In fact, he says, the cars are worth $ 1 million.

“Mine are flattened. It stands there with about a million dollars in cars. We restore old Corvettes and it is full of really nice cars,” said Andrus.

At the time of the explosion, there was no one in the buildings.

Andrus said he was grateful that no one had been injured in his facility.

