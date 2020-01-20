1 killed in a fiery crash in East County

advertisement

LA MESA, California – One person was killed in a violent crash off Interstate 8 in East County on Monday morning.

The driver crashed shortly after 5 a.m. on I-8 east into La Mesa, just before Baltimore Drive. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash, but callers told the California Highway Patrol that the vehicle crashed into a pole and came to rest in the right lane.

The car went up in flames and the authorities blocked traffic while firefighters were working to put the fire out. Officials found that the driver, who was not immediately identified, was killed in the crash.

The callers told CHP that the car had come off a nearby flyover and crashed onto the highway, although investigators were still trying to pinpoint the exact chain of events.

