1 injured in house party shooting

SAN DIEGO – A 19-year-old man was hospitalized on Saturday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a shootout before a party in Logan Heights, San Diego.

A group of unwanted men came to a party at a house on 2100 Everett Avenue at 2:25 a.m. and was kicked out of the house after they had a screaming fight with the people at the party, according to officer Robert Heims from the police department from San Diego.

The party crashers got into a gray four-door Honda and drove down the southern alley of Everett Avenue. They were persecuted by people who attended the party. One of the suspects in the vehicle shot at the group and wounded the victim in the left part of his stomach, Heims said.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on 28th Street, Heims said.

San Diego police officers investigated the shootout.

