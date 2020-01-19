1 dead, 1 seriously injured in a car accident

advertisement

Fallbrook, California – One person was killed in a North County car accident.

advertisement

It happened around 9:18 p.m. Saturday on South Mission Road in Fallbrook. Firefighters discovered two cars that had been badly damaged by an accident and in which there was still one person. According to John Choi, the North County Fire Protection District pronounced this person dead at the scene.

A second person was brought to the Palomar Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries in an ambulance.

South Mission Road was closed on Sunday morning while the authorities were investigating.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

,

advertisement