1. Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC; Virus killed 6 in China, originated in Wuhan

SEATTLE – A man in Washington State was diagnosed with the fatal coronavirus, which has killed hundreds and killed six in China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Washington state health officials said the 30-year-old recently traveled to Wuhan, central China, where health officials believe the fresh food market outbreak began. However, Washington State officials said the patient would not enter any of the markets in question or interact with infected people. He returned to Snohomish County, north of Seattle, on January 15, two days before the CDC began screening at three US airports.

Washington state health officials said the man is in good condition at a hospital outside of Seattle, where he is isolated according to standard protocols. Now the officials are concentrating on alerting everyone he may have been in contact with.

Officials said he had no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, but he contacted doctors on Sunday when he felt sick.

“We are grateful that you were prepared for this risk in this region of Washington,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Washington State health officials confirmed that the public was at low risk.

“No one wants to be the first in the nation in such situations, but health officials are preparing for these situations,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health official of Snohomish County, Wa.

The new virus is only the seventh identified corona virus that can infect humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms are more common coronavirus runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. However, more serious coronaviruses can cause conditions such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS).

According to the CDC, most corona viruses infect animals, including camels and bats. Health officials aren’t sure why some coronaviruses can develop to infect people.

The new virus, identified earlier this month, causes pneumonia, according to the CDC.

The United States is the fifth country after China, Thailand, Japan and South Korea to report the disease.

At the end of last week, US health officials began examining passengers from central China at New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco airports. Officials around the world have conducted similar airport screenings, hoping to contain the virus during the busy lunar new year travel season.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced that Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare airports would also begin screening travelers. The CDC said these airports have the highest passenger traffic from the Wuhan area to the United States. According to the CDC, around 1,200 passengers have been examined for signs of illness since Friday. No passengers were brought to the hospital based on these examinations.

According to the World Health Organization, almost 300 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in China, most of them in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of which are 60 years or older, including at least some who have previously suffered from an illness.

Officials said it was likely to spread from animals to humans, but Chinese officials said Monday that it could spread from person to person.

When announcing the airport screenings last week, CDC officials said the risk to the American public was low, but the disease was likely to occur sometime in the United States.

